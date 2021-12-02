Now Steve Geppi Gets Into NFTs With Geppi Treasury And Snow White

Steve Geppi of Diamond Comic Distributors has announced the launch of Geppi Treasury, a collection of important pieces of pop art and collectibles from the last hundred years now available for fractional ownership as NFTs. The first piece to be offered to the public is the 1937 movie poster illustration for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs by the children's book artist, Gustaf Tenggren. In 1936, Tenggren was hired by The Walt Disney Company to work as the stylist for the first American feature-length animated film. This illustration displays all of the major characters.

In co-operation with InTrove, Geppi Treasury will offer collectors and fans the option to own a piece of the Snow White NFT. Connecting physical collectibles with NFTs is a natural progression of art and technology. Using block-chain technology changes how collectors can collect, allowing more people to participate in unique items. The Snow White White and the Seven Dwarfs artwork will be stored and insured at Diamond International Galleries. "I am excited to offer this to collectors so they can own a piece of history, and a chance to participate in a project that gives unheard of access to rare and valuable pieces of art," said Steve Geppi. "As collectibles and art have steadily gone up in value to the point of being unaffordable for most people, Geppi Treasury will allow collectors the chance to own a portion of otherwise unattainable collectibles. Representing one of the most important pieces of art in movie history, animation history, and Disney history, this Snow White NFT is unique and a perfect first offering."

Steve Geppi has been interested in sharing his passion for art and collectibles with others for many years. In 1995, he opened Diamond International Galleries in Timonium to share his collection with the public and in 2006, he opened Geppi's Entertainment Museum in Baltimore's Camden Station, next to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The museum chronicled the history of pop culture in America from the 17th century to the early 21st century, as made popular in newspapers, magazines, comic books, movies, television, radio and video games. It featured a collection of nearly 60,000 pop culture artifacts, including magazines, movie posters, toys, buttons, badges, cereal boxes, trading cards, dolls, figurines, and other memorabilia. Today, pop culture fans and collectors can view many of Geppi's collection from the museum at the Geppi Gems exhibit at the Library of Congress.