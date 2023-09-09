Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Doomsday Clock, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: fables, jsa, Justice Society of America

Still More DC Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America – And Fables

People waited a long time for a Justice Society of America after the DC's New 52 deleted the idea of it back in 2011. So we're used to it.

People waited a long time for a Justice Society of America after the DC Comics New 52 deleted the very idea of it back in 2011, removed from DC Comics continuity. The Golden Age superhero precursor to the Justice League returned conceptually with DC Rebirth, as well as appearing in Justice League, Doomsday Clock and Infinity Frontier, though it took the recent Flashpoint Beyond series, The New Golden Age one-shot and the Stargirl mini-series to kick this off properly. And so a new Justice Society of America comic was born, by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin alongside The Golden Age and a new Stargirl series. But it has been rather late, with issue 6 originally scheduled for the 23rd of May out last week. And we are promised solo series for Alan Scott, Jay Garrick and Wesley Dodds for October. Here's the current schedule:

Justice Society of America #7 was scheduled for the 18th of July, then the 22nd of August, then for the 5th of September, then for the 10th of October and now for the 24th of October,

Justice Society of America #8 was scheduled for the 18th of July and now has a new on-sale date of the 28th of November.

Justice Society of America #8 was scheduled for the 18th of July and now has a new on-sale date of the 28th of November. Justice Society of America #9 was scheduled for the 21st of November, and now has a new on-sale date of the 11th of November.

While Justice Society of America #10 – which hasn't even been solicited yet, but will presumably be listed in the next upcoming DC catalogue for the 19th of December 2023, will now only be published on the 7th of January 2024. This is a pre-correction!

In other news, Fables #160 has a new date of the 10th of October 2023, when the original on-sale date was the 4th of April. AndFables #161 has a new date of the 14th of November 2023, when the original on-sale date was the 13th of September. The final Fable #163 has not been solicited yet.

And The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country: The Glass House #6 has a new on-sale date of the 28th of November rather than the planned 31st of October.

