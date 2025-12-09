Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Galacta, Magik, Moonstar, Rogue, Shadows Of Tomorrow, storm, wolverine, x-force

Storm Meets Marvel Rivals' Galacta in X-Men March 2025 Solicits

Storm Meets Marvel Rivals' Galacta in X-Men March 2025 Solicits and Solicitations

UNCANNY X-MEN #25

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

A battle spreads across the globe, as the Uncanny X-Men face THE LEGION OF MONSTERS.

FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER. WEREWOLF BY NIGHT. THE MANPHIBIAN. THE LIVING MUMMY and MORE as the team fights to save the souls of TWO X-Men! On Sale 3/25

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

OUT OF CONTROL!

The Reavers are on the hunt and Cyclops is virtually blind! Will Cyclops be able to help a young mutant escape their cybernetic clutches? Or should she kiss her freedom goodbye? On Sale 3/18

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

THE KINNEYS CARVE INTO THE FACILITY'S SECRET!

The Facility that created X-23 and her clones didn't stop with those experiments! Meet the new Generation of X-mutants, led by X-INFINITY! Laura and Gabby expected to have their work cut out for them, but no one could have expected the secret of Facility-23! Or the power of X-73's molten metal mutation! On Sale 3/25

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #3

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

BOOM-BOOM BOMBSHELL!

Boom-Boom is one of Cable's most trusted allies…or is she? A mission into a secret safe house reveals a startling seed of doubt…but can X-Force close in on their killer…before their own assassin catches up with them? On Sale 3/25

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #2 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

PURGE ON ST. PETERSBURG!

THE IMMORTAL and his demonic forces have corrupted the Rasputins' homeland! Racing against the clock to root out their villain, the siblings' biggest fight will be…with EACH OTHER? Will Illyana and Piotr be able to settle their differences, or will they be doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past? On Sale 3/11

MOONSTAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by EDOARDO AUDINO

DEATH AWAITS DANI MOONSTAR!

When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it's up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon's deadly wielder won't make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed? On Sale 3/4

ROGUE #3 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

A BLOODY BROTHERHOOD SECRET!

What will Constrictor be able to tell Rogue about Sabretooth, and what happened at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S.? Hopefully, it won't cost her more than the bus fare to Chicago, but that's never the case… On Sale 3/25

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #2 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

FIRST APPEARANCE OF GALACTA!

The horns of war bellow battle formations. An army of mystics drenches the soil in blood sacrifices. Storm and Scarlet Witch face impossible choices as an interdimensional invasion draws nearer. Will their friendship stand the test of imminent destruction, murder and bloodshed, or will it foster resentments? In all, the sweet embrace of DEATH tugs at the universe still.

And making her long-awaited, first-ever comic book appearance is the Marvel 616 version of the femme inheritor of the Power Cosmic – blood of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds…GALACTA. On Sale 3/11

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

NO MORE CLOWNING AROUND!

A deadly subway caper shows Deadpool the truth: The secret message he received was right! And with intel on crimes before they are committed, Wade Wilson has no choice but to do the right thing: exploit his insider knowledge for profit and COLD HARD CASH! Merc's gotta merc! But can he outrun the horrible pain of his tragic mistake, or is this all setting Wade up for the worst fall of his life? On Sale 3/18

WOLVERINE #17

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

HOT TIME AND A COLDBUG!

Wolverine and Silver Sable heat up while a chilling NEW VILLAIN attacks the New Morlocks encampment. A difficult decision awaits! PLUS: A return you won't want to miss! On Sale 3/4

X-MEN #26

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

DANGER ROOM: PART ONE!

Cascading crises hit the X-Men at the worst possible time, splitting them up across the globe to deal with shocking and unexpected difficulties. From a ghost ship in international waters to a maximum-security prison in Europe to the bloodstained streets of Merle, Alaska, the X-Men face an unseen foe unlike any other they've experienced before! On Sale 3/4

X-MEN #27

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

DANGER ROOM: PART TWO!

The X-Men are scattered across the globe and strained to their breaking points! Tensions at home threaten to overwhelm both Merle and the Factory, while the X-Men fight for their lives in a nightmare at sea! And in prison, a mission of freedom could be yet another trap. Who has been orchestrating these calamities? Find out here! On Sale 3/18

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

Written by RYAN STEGMAN

Art by STEVE SKROCE, RYAN STEGMAN, SANFORD GREENE & MORE

MUTANT IMAGINATION RUNS WILD!

When an all-new mutant menace known as the Creationist forces four artists to visualize monsters that tear through reality, the X-Men must survive an attack where imagination itself becomes the enemy. Now they have to stop the Creationist before his nightmare visions consume the world! On Sale 3/4

X-MEN UNITED #1

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by TIAGO PALMA

WELCOME TO GRAYMATTER LANE, LEARN TO SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

"Build a school," Charles Xavier told them, and the X-Men have done so – but in a manner nobody saw coming! Welcome to Graymatter Lane, a place where mutants anywhere in the world can come together in unity to teach one another the skills needed for their survival! With instructors including Wolverine, Beast, Prodigy, Magneto and more, and a campus unlike any before seen, it's the crossroads of the X-Universe as a student body from across the globe works to take mutantkind to the next step in their evolution – and to cope with a brewing threat to all of their number! On Sale 3/11

ICEMAN: OMEGA #1

Written by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE INDOMITABLE ICEMAN!

Bobby Drake is ready to reach his true Omega potential! From coming out to helping terraform the entire planet of Mars, Bobby's had a big year and it's only up from here! You don't want to miss this beloved four-part infinity comic, now for the first time in print! On Sale 3/4

