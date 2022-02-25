Strange #1 Preview: The New Sorceror Supreme is a Coffee Snob

Clea rips into the coffee available on Earth 616, calling it "tragic" in this preview of Strange #1. Oh, sorry Clea, nothing can live up to beans passed through the digestive system of a Mindless One. Not that we wouldn't try it, mind you. If we could get our hands on it. And also, Doom wants to steal her job. Check out the preview below.

Strange #1

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Bjorn Barends

A NEW SORCERER SUPREME RISES! Doctor Strange is dead! And a new Sorcerer Supreme has taken the title, or should we say Sorceress? Haunted by her recently returned memories, Clea longs to bring Stephen Strange back from the dead! But when a mysterious group attacks the magical realm, Clea must rise to the duties of Sorcerer Supreme. For she is now the sole protector of Earth against magical threats. Don't miss the twists and turns as Jed MacKay continues the story from DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE with artist Marcelo Ferreira (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620315400111

| Rated T+

$4.99

