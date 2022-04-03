Strange #2 Preview: The Meaning of Death

Thunderstrike isn't looking so great in this preview of Strange #2. Looks like 25 years of death haven't been kind to him. SHould have been a mutant, Eric. They've got it all figured out. Check out the preview below.

Strange #2

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Bjorn Barends

Clea comes face-to-face with the mysterious Harvestman, as they both face off against an undead foe! Though just as Clea begins to uncover ways to bring Stephen Strange back, another attack upon the magical realm is at hand! But Clea is not just any Sorcerer Supreme, she is a Warlord…and this second attack will not stand under her rule!

Marvel

