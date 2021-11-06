Strange Academy #13 Preview: Who Takes a Field Trip to a Graveyard?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Diamond could probably use a little magic to get things running again, but unfortunately, the kids at Strange Academy are on a field trip in this preview of Strange Academy #13. Well, we guess it's back to the drawing board for Diamond. Hey, have you tried unplugging the router for thirty seconds and then plugging it back in? Check out the preview below.

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ART ADAMS

UNLUCKY 13 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Strange Academy kids have a night on the town in New Orleans!

• Some kids go for a tour of a famous NOLA graveyard, and I'm sure you know how teens in graveyards usually go.

• Emily takes a field trip of her own, and we also learn the SECRET ORIGIN OF ZOE LAVEAU!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.