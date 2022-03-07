Strange Academy #17 Preview: Doctor Voodoo, Anti-Masker?

Doctor Voodoo uses magic to literally rip the masks off people's faces in this preview of Strange Academy #17. Come on, Jericho! Why does it have to be a political issue?! Check out the preview below.

Strange Academy #17

by Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos, cover by Humberto Ramos

It's school dance time! An ancient evil – Gaslamp – has targeted Strange Academy – but what is this creature really after? Calvin's caught in this mess, and he could lose everything. Using magic always has a cost, and Strange Academy's been racking up a gnarly bill – but when will that bill finally come due?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609454701711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609454701721 – STRANGE ACADEMY 17 STEGMAN CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609454701731 – STRANGE ACADEMY 17 MOMOKO CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

