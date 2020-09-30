Strange Academy Can See The Future For Doyle Dormammu (Spoilers)

Doyle Dormammu has become quite the hit character in the current Strange Academy series. Created by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, he is the Son of the Lord of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu but clearly needs some schooling. And is very much his own demon.

The new Strange Academy #3, out today, sees the students of the school take a trip to New Orleans where they are rather visible, especially Doyle. But Doyle also takes the opportunity to have his fortune read by one of the seers of the town.

And we get to see it as well. It doesn't look that good.

That seems to see Doyle Dormammu destroying the Strange Academy, assaulted by Doctor Strange while his roommate Iris lies dead, and his fellow students assaulted and in danger. Oh and some mysterious tree looking dudes, but I'm sure that whatever future this is, it is way off in the distance and no need to worry quite yet about this sort of thing.

Or, you know, next issue. Your mileage may vary.

STRANGE ACADEMY #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200939

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

DOYLE DORMAMMU, HEAD OF THE CLASS?

• Anyone who has been to New Orleans knows that it's a magical place, but the students of STRANGE ACADEMY are about to see it firsthand.

• Their first field trip as a class shows them a city (and the stakes of what they're living) in ways that light a fuse that is going to blow up in a big way.

Rated T In Shops: Sep 30, 2020SRP: $3.99

I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.