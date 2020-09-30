Strange Academy Can See The Future For Doyle Dormammu (Spoilers)

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Doyle Dormammu has become quite the hit character in the current Strange Academy series. Created by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, he is the Son of the Lord of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu but clearly needs some schooling. And is very much his own demon.

The new Strange Academy #3, out today, sees the students of the school take a trip to New Orleans where they are rather visible, especially Doyle. But Doyle also takes the opportunity to have his fortune read by one of the seers of the town.

Strange Academy Can See The Future For Doyle Dormammu
Humberto Ramos art from Strange Academy #3

And we get to see it as well. It doesn't look that good.

Strange Academy Can See The Future For Dwayne Dormammu
Humberto Ramos art from Strange Academy #3

That seems to see Doyle Dormammu destroying the Strange Academy, assaulted by Doctor Strange while his roommate Iris lies dead, and his fellow students assaulted and in danger. Oh and some mysterious tree looking dudes, but I'm sure that whatever future this is, it is way off in the distance and no need to worry quite yet about this sort of thing.

Strange Academy Can See The Future For Dwayne Dormammu
Humberto Ramos art from Strange Academy #3

Or, you know, next issue. Your mileage may vary.

STRANGE ACADEMY #3
MARVEL COMICS
MAR200939
(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos
DOYLE DORMAMMU, HEAD OF THE CLASS?
•  Anyone who has been to New Orleans knows that it's a magical place, but the students of STRANGE ACADEMY are about to see it firsthand.
•  Their first field trip as a class shows them a city (and the stakes of what they're living) in ways that light a fuse that is going to blow up in a big way.
Rated T In Shops: Sep 30, 2020SRP: $3.99

I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.

Defund Judge Dredd? 2000AD Tells A Very Different Story (Spoilers)
Piranha Comics logo

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  