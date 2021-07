Stray Dogs Make A Big Noise In This Week's Advance Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. Bleeding Cool reported that Stray Dogs put another 160,000 reorders on for recent printings and here you can see that in action. Stray Dogs takes the first, second and fourth to seventh spots, with The Me You Love In The Dark launch in third place and the second print of Skybound X in eighth place, giving Image Comics the top eight place, solo, before Spirit Rider and X-Men fill out the top ten from Marvel.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR STRAY DOGS #5 2ND PTG CVR A $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS #1 5TH PTG CVR A $3.99 IMAGE COMICS ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #1 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS #2 4TH PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS #3 4TH PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS #4 4TH PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS #1 5TH PTG CVR B BLANK $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SKYBOUND X #1 2ND PTG CVR A CORONA (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS 4-LOM ZUCKUSS #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SINISTER WAR #2 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS EXTREME CARNAGE LASHER #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NOT ALL ROBOTS #1 CVR A RAHZZAH (MR) $3.99 AWA SKYBOUND X #5 CVR A FINCH (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS HELLIONS #14 INHYUK LEE AAPIH VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #2 INHYUK LEE AAPIH VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT BEST OF CASEY JONES $5.99 IDW PUBLISHING NOT ALL ROBOTS #1 CVR B DEODATA JR (MR) $3.99 AWA SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1 RODRIGUEZ VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #5 2ND PTG CVR B 10 COPY INCV $3.99 IMAGE COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #49 BENNETT HOMAGE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS TP VOL 01 ONLY DEATH IS ETERNAL $17.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #47 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 FRANK HULK $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS ANNIHILATION CONQUEST OMNIBUS HC LANGLEY DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH MONSTERS HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 FANTAGRAPHICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 FRANK TROY $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ANNIHILATION CONQUEST OMNIBUS HC BRICLOT CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS OFFICIAL HANDBOOK MARVEL UNIVERSE DLX ED OMNIBUS HC FRENZ DM $150.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM INVINCIBLE TP VOL 01 FAMILY MATTERS (NEW PTG) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS RED ROOM #1 $6.99 FANTAGRAPHICS PROX TRANSMISSIONS TP $19.99 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS INVINCIBLE HC VOL 02 ULTIMATE COLL (NEW PTG) $39.99 IMAGE COMICS NORSE MYTHOLOGY HC VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $29.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SPIDER-GWEN OMNIBUS HC BRADSHAW DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 05 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UZUMAKI 3IN1 DLX ED HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $27.99 VIZ LLC BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 07 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS FRANKENSTEIN HC JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION (C: 1-0-1) $22.99 VIZ LLC INVINCIBLE TP VOL 02 EIGHT IS ENOUGH (NEW PT $9.99 IMAGE COMICS ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE TP VOL 04 HEAD OF THE CLASS $14.99 IMAGE COMICS