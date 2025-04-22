Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Deadpool And Wolverine, stryfe

Stryfe Returns As The Good Guy in Deadpool/Wolverine #4? (Spoilers)

Cable clone Stryfe returns as the good guy in Deadpool And Wolverine #4? Surely not? (XSpoilers of course)

The character of Stryfe recently returned to the Deadpool/Wolverine comic book series, as teased in last year's Timeslide. Stryfe is a clone of Cable from Cable's alternate future timeline and was created by Rob Liefeld and Louise Simonson for New Mutants in 1990. Stryfe is the main antagonist in the 1990s crossover X-Cutioner's Song, the 2009 X-Force/Cable crossover Messiah War, and the 2014 Cable/X-Force crossover Vendetta. The main villain of the 2018–2019 run of X-Force, he also popped up messing around with mutant babies in the Krakoan Age of X-Men comics more recently.

Way off in the future, Mother Askani cloned the baby Cable, son of Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor, as a backup plan for Nathan Summers' destiny. Apocalypse attacked the Askani and stole Stryfe, intending to use him as a host body. Stryfe grows into a murderous, bored and lonely child and can't even act as a host for Apocalypse because of his clone nature. He grows up to be an embittered madman, wanting vengeance on Cyclops and Jean for having been born and on Apocalypse for having been there. He raises an army and becomes an opponent of both Cable and his allies, and rapes Aliya Dayspring, Cable's wife, before killing her. Travelling back in time, he formed the Mutant Liberation Front and recruited more to his cause, got involved with the Messiah Complex, and more. But now, Deadpool/Wolverine #4 by Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara published tomorrow by Marvel Comics, is trying to make Stryfe a more complex messiah.. you saw what I did there.

So it's time for Stryfe to tell his story, and his move to becoming an environmental activist. Because he has seen what happens next. And he now has a different motivation for changing the world rather than misplaced revenge.

Here's here to save the planet from itself. An environmental warrior. Protecting the bees. And that's where Deadpool and Wolverine come in.

I am not entirely sure of the carbon footprint of their operation. Will this be enough to right the karmic scales of being a genocidal rapist though? Deadpool/Wolverine #4 by Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250822

(W) Benjamin Percy (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

A TIME OF STRYFE!

• STRYFE knows what calamity awaits the planet – because he's been there! And he needs DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE to stop it.

• But what could force our heroes to work for this tyrant as his X-CUTIONERS? Perhaps…because they already have?!

PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $3.99

