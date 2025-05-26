Stuart Moore & Matt Howarth's Meat in Cosmic Lion August 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cosmic Lion, Matt Howarth

Stuart Moore and Matt Howarth's Meat is part of Cosmic Lion's August 2025 solicits and solicitations, along with Morgan Herron and Raymar Brunson on Frankie Boy Monster and the latest volume of Jack The Radio by George Hage, Lee Gatlin, Dave Chisholm, Tom Neely, Noah Van Sciver, Pat Rooks, and Brandon Graham.

MEAT TP

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JUN251130

(W) Stuart Moore (A / CA) Matt Howarth

In the not too distant future communication technology has brought us to the cutting edge of technology but have we gone too far that we can't even recognize ourselves? Are we human or just meat? Originally written in the 90's but jarringly prescient now.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

FRANKIE BOY MONSTER #3 (OF 5)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JUN251128

(W) Morgan Herron (A) Raymar Brunson (A / CA) Morgan Herron

Growing up is hard enough, but it's even harder when you're a reanimated boy dealing with the isolation of a helicopter parent and running from the headless horseman! Featuring a backup story drawn by Raymar Brunson (Ghost Man).

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

JACK THE RADIO #4

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JUN251129

(W) George Hage (A) Lee Gatlin, Dave Chisholm, Tom Neely, Noah Van Sciver, Pat Rooks, Brandon Graham (CA) Steve Beach

The Jack The Radio 2025 annual is a 20 page music-comic with a high octane cover by Steve Beach (Creepyshow, Action Comics), and written and created by George Hage (Jack The Radio). With an appreciation for underground comix and music mags, this issue features an interview with Robert Armstrong (Mickey Rat, Keep On Truckin' Orchestra), plus comic strips by Noah Van Sciver and Pat Rooks, illustrations by Dave Chisholm (Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound, Spectrum), Tom Neely (Henry and Glenn Forever, The Humans), Brandon Graham (King City, Multiple Warheads), and a six page comic with Lee Gatlin (Amazing Spider-Man) where you can stream "Tell Everyone Around" while you read! Plus links to a cinematic music video and music from the band Jack The Radio.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

