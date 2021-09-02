Substack Comics To Be Made Available Through The Panels App On iOS

So, if comic creators will be publishing comics though Substack in return for those $600,000 grants, how will people be reading them? Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddlestone and Mike Del Mundo began just embedding pages in e-mails, Jeff Lemire provided PDFs but today Substack announced another alternative. Stating that "To make the experience even better for readers, we're excited to share that comics creators' beautiful work published on Substack will soon be readable on the leading iOS comic reader, Panels. We are partnering with Panels to give comics subscribers a new option for organizing, syncing, and reading comics in a clean and delightful interface. Like Substack, Panels is known for its simple and intuitive tools that put readers in control. Readers can have their comics subscriptions appear directly in the Panels app simply by linking their Substack account to the app. Readers using Panels will also be able to easily download comics, save their progress, and enjoy a richly featured and customizable reading experience. Panels Premium users will have even more reading options, such as panel view and vertical scroll. This integration allows comics creators to drag-and-drop comic files (.cbr, .cbz, or .pdf) into the Substack editor so that, once published, the comics will appear in the Panels app in full resolution. The Panels app integration will roll out in the coming weeks, and we'll be continuing to add even more features and functionality to enrich the experience of reading comics on Substack. Stay tuned for more."

Currently, the Panels App created by Projekt Studio charges a monthly or yearly Premium fee to import comics from Dropbox, Google Drive, and the like, as well as implementing Guided View and multiple reading modes. And of course, it is only available for iOS devices. Might Android and Desktop be covered next? Ans is this why Amazon subsumed ComiXology and announced the launch of a new reader app today? It's all going down…

