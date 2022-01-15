Suicide Squad: King Shark #5 Preview: Never Trust a Human

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Defacer slips easily into human superiority when confronted on her actions in this preview of Suicide Squad: King Shark #5. Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine

In the aftermath of tragedy, King Shark is on a roll, taking down fools left and right on his way toward victory in the Wild Games! The only thing that stands between humanity and total shark domination is the Defacer! Can she take one for the team and stab the only friend she has left in the back?

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

