Supergirl – The Most Powerful Person In The DC Universe? (Spoilers)

The first issue of Future State: Superman Of Metropolis from DC Comics saw Jonathan Kent, the Superman of Earth, trap Metropolis in a Kandor Bottle in order to protect it (as Bleeding Cool told you back in July last year), tricked by Brainiac spinoff AI Brain Cells, with Supergirl getting rather annoyed by it all. In the concluding issue, Future State: Superman Of Metropolis #2, we learn why it's a bad idea to annoy Supergirl, and wonder if she has one or two ideas above her station. As Mister Miracle deals with the predicament above…

And with The Guardian, the people of Metropolis plan to get Jonathan Kent's attention with billboards…

What kind of message?

I don't know, maybe you should workshop that a little more. Because from Jonathan Kent's perspective, he can't see or hear a thing. He hasn't a clue what's going down there.

While it is Supergirl who left to take the fight to the big guys, and let her SuperEgo out to play (yes I know that is not psychologically accurate but go with it for the purposes of wordplay)…

Who are you again?

Perpetua has nothing on you, Kara Zor-El. Why you have to go and exile yourself to the Moon over all this is clearly another issue. And as for Jonathan Kent's Superman, will he have a future after Future State like Jace Fox or Yara Flor?

No, that doesn't sound too good…

FUTURE STATE SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #2 (OF 2) CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Sean Lewis, Brandon Easton (A) John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb, Dave Sharpe, Valentine de Landro, Marissa Louise, Cully Hamner (Col) Laura Martin, Andworld Design (CA) John Timms

Braincells, the advanced offshoot of the diabolical Brainiac, continues to lure Jonathan Kent down the wrong path—but things go from bad to this can't get any worse when it appears it has also taken some manner of control over Supergirl! If the Kryptonians clash, nothing will be able to protect the bottled city of Metropolis! Meanwhile, inside the bottle itself, the Guardian is doing everything he can to stop the city from destroying itself from within, while Mister Miracle has discovered the trail of a strange signal that he doesn't realize will take him to Warworld. Retail: $5.99