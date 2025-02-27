Supergirl And A Trans Gender Major Misunderstanding

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: supergirl, trans

Writer/artist Sophie Campbell posted to BlueSky, "I'm teaming up with @tamrabonvillain.bsky.social on the new Supergirl series!!!!!!!!!" The series colourist Tamra Bonvillain replied "finally!" Bleeding Cool had previously scooped the news of a new Supergirl series launching from DC Comics written and drawn by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Wet Moon writer/artist Sophie Campbell, though we didn't know the new series would be coloured by Tamra Bonvillain.

This led, it seems, BlueSky user LosBoyXY to post in response, "Enough, I can't stand this conversation anymore, I don't want to look at the sky! And see a comic book series of Trans-Led Supergirl! What a stupid name. If you want to make a trans heroine, create a new one, don't use an existing one. #Supergirlisnottrans shei is a #femalexx". Just to clarify, Supergirl is not trans, she is not being portrayed as trans, and there are no plans to make her trans. Use #notransplans if you need a rhyming hashtag. But the response did rather remind me of the Viz Comics regular strip, Major Misunderstanding. Like this.

Or this.

Tamra Bonvillain asked in response, "My guy, wtf are you talking about? Supergirl isn't trans in this series." Leading LosBoyXY to reply, !"I talking about this", linking to an article on Them Us headlined "Look Up in the Sky! It's a Trans-Led Supergirl Comic Series Coming Soon!" As Tamra replied "I know what you're referencing, but you are simply confused. Trans led, as Sophie and I are trans. It's not the name of the book, and Supergirl isn't trans." What a major misunderstanding!

When the gas board come round to check the meter. Supergirl #1 by Sophie Campbell and Tamra Bonvillain is published in May.

SUPERGIRL #1

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL Art and cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, PABLO VILLALOBOS, and JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY 1:50 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES Foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU Blank variant cover $3.99 US | 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/25

Kara Zor-El has been a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but what happens when she strikes out on her own? Follow Kara as she returns to her roots in Midvale…home of Supergirl! But how could this be? Our hero has not been back in years, and the protector of that town has been saving the day for weeks. Can Supergirl stop the impostor before they steal her fresh start and life? Celebrated writer/artist Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon) makes her mark on the DC Universe with this thrilling debut issue! Plus a new costume designed by bestselling cover artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.

