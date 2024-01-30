Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: ebay, james gunn, supergirl, Tom King

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Prices Jump on eBay Again

A raw copy of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 sold for $35 on eBay yesterday, a jump from the $7.50 it was getting last week.

Article Summary Milly Alcock is cast as Supergirl; James Gunn confirms via Threads.

'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow' comic prices soar on eBay.

Standard, CGC slabbed comic issues see significant value jump.

James Gunn describes this Supergirl as tougher, shaped by tragedy.

The news that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl was confirmed by James Gunn, posting on his Threads account saying, "This one is true. Welcome to the DCU, Milly Alcock!" The new Supergirl movie is intended to be an adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow eight-issue comic book sereis from 2021. Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

A raw copy of the standard cover of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 sold for $35 on eBay yesterday, a jump from the $7.50 it was getting last week. And a CGC slabbed 9.8 copy selling for $150. The full eight-issue series has also sold raw for $120. And even the first printing of the collection is doing rather well.

Given that the comic was published with a sizeable print run only two-and-a-bit years ago, that is a considerable price jump and suggests it may go even higher as the movie approaches.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Paperback – July 26, 2022

by Tom King, Bilquis Evely

Named by James Gunn as an influence for Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the new DC Universe film and television slate! This story will be adapted as the upcoming film SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW. It's Supergirl like you've never seen her before, in a character-defining sci-fi/fantasy masterpiece from Mister Miracle writer Tom King and Wonder Woman artist Bilquis Evely! Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but she now finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame.

