Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cex, joe glass, Kevin Wada, September 2023, Solicits, The Pride

Superhero Refugees & Wire Bison Herders in CEX September 2023 Solicits

The Miracles by Joe Glass & Vince Underwood tells of a young man discovering his superheroic refugee status, in CEX's September 2023 solicits

The Miracles as previously featured on Bleeding Cool, is an original graphic novel Kickstartered to publication by former Bleeding Cool reporter and The Pride writer Joe Glass, as well as artist Vince Underwood, Harry Saxon and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou about superhero refugees and deep family secrets. About high school senior Elliot Morgan: a massive comic fan who discovers he has his own superhuman abilities. Confronted by his favourite comic book characters staring him down in the real world, they reveal they're his parents, refugees from the world of his favourite comic book, who escaped when he was just a baby. Which also made them perfect to appear in the Image Comics series Crossover by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw. It is joined in CEX Publishing's September 2023 solicits and solicitations (though both actually out in October) by a wild wild west one-shot, Wire Fence by Jake Palermo and Raquel Kusiak with a wire-slinging bison herder…

The Miracles by Joe Glass & Vince Underwood tells of a young man discovering his superheroic refugee status, in CEX's September 2023 solicits

Superhero Refugees & Wire Bison Herders in CEX September 2023 Solicits #cex #refugees @JosephGlass @VinceUnderwood @kevinwada @CEXPublishing @JacobDPalermo @KusiakRaq

MIRACLES #1 (OF 4) CVR A UNDERWOOD

CEX PUBLISHING

JUL231496

JUL231497 – MIRACLES #1 (OF 4) CVR B UNDERWOOD HOMAGE – 6.99

JUL231498 – MIRACLES #1 (OF 4) CVR C WADA – 6.99

(W) Joe Glass (A / CA) Vince Underwood

High School Senior Elliot Morgan has been obsessed with super-hero comics all his life, especially Major Voltage Adventures, a comic that suddenly ended the year he was born. A family secret unravels just as he's suddenly getting super-powers! Don't miss this double-sized collector's item first issue!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 6.99

WIRE FENCE ONE SHOT CVR A KUSIAK

CEX PUBLISHING

JUL231499

(W) Jake Palermo (A / CA) Raquel Kusiak

In the late 1800s, the American bison were being hunted by the millions. In this tale of the old west, BBQ, a wire-slinging bison herder is determined to help one herd escape the "Black Hills Gold Rush" that massacred the bison population. An intense tale of the Old West through a fantasy lens!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WIRE FENCE ONE SHOT CVR B ALPI

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!