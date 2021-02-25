The Miracles To Appear in Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover

Comic book artist Vince Underwood tweeted last week "If THE MIRACLES gets funded and it's a real comic book… can I then beg @Doncates to put Elliot in the background in Crossover. I mean, it's ALL OF COMICS, right?"

Donny Cates replied "Consider it done. Shoot me a DM."

Crossover is the new Image Comics series by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw that sees a crossover event come to a normal reality in a very destructive fashion, as a world reacts to these new multi-coloured cross-continuity strangers amongst them. Which now includes Elliott Morgan.

The Miracles' writer Joe Glass replied "I'm down with this, Donny. In fact, chuck any of my characters in there. Makes sense for the story you're doing, if all superheroes and fictional characters hit the real world".

The Miracles' new 120-page original graphic novel from former Bleeding Cool reporter and The Pride writer Joe Glass, as well as Vince Underwood, Harry Saxon and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou about superhero refugees, and deep family secrets.

It tells the story of high school senior Elliot Morgan: a massive comic fan with graduation and Major Voltage Adventures on his mind, when he's astonished to discover he has superhuman abilities of his own. When he almost immediately goes out and makes a public display of his new superheroic abilities, he's amazed to be confronted by his favourite comic book characters staring him down in the real world. As if that wasn't crazy enough, they reveal the truth about themselves – they're his parents and they reveal that they are refugees from the world of his favourite comic book escaped to this world when he was just a baby. What follows is revelation after revelation, after more and more of the family's secrets come to light. Just how many secrets can one family be keeping?

As for Elliot Morgan aka Miracle,

Elliot is an average teen boy, and a bit of a geek. He's an outward optimist but harbours within him some anger. Elliot's anger seems to revolve around the idea that so much about himself was kept secret from him, but there's more that he's keeping inside himself. He is a believer in taking a responsibility for his home with his new capabilities, and with those newfound reality-warping abilities, there's little that he can't do.

The Miracles is on Kickstarter for another week.