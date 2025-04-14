Superior Avengers And Capitalism In One World Under Doom (Spoilers)

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: One World Under Doom, Superior Avengers

The Superior adjective in a Marvel Comics title usually indicates that the bad guy has taken over the main character. Superior Spider-Man had Doctor Octopus take that role, and Superior Iron Man saw an inverse, Tony Stark, do the same. So who are the Superior Avengers?

Well we get a little rundown of the credits, even though that in classic Thunderbolts style, they are likely to be anyone but the people named.

Apart from Kristoff Vernard, son of Doctor Doom who has been gathering the team as the solicits says "Kristoff Vernard, son of VICTOR VON DOOM, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the SUPERIOR AVENGERS? "

So Steve Foxe and Luca Maresca bringing characters from the future, Doom's future, to play the Avengers of today. Which is, in one of those massively coincidental things, the exact opposite of what Mark Waid and Dan Mora are doing over in We Are Yesterday and the Justice League titles, which sees the Legion Of Doom from the past come to the present to show their future selves how to do it. While over in this Wednesday's Insurgent Iron Man #4, which wqsn't solicited as a One World Under Doom tie-in…

… actually is. And more of one than other solicited tie-ins such as Doctor Strange Of Asgard. With Tony Stark dealing with Stark Industries being nationalised by Doctor Doom. Basically, like British Steel is currently being nationalised by the UK, with full support from the left and right…

I mean, Doom has introduced compulsory free healthcare and education, banned war, and opened up all national borders. So… maybe? But first, a look at the future and the possible identity of The Abomination in the Superior Avengers…

Amadeus Cho from a Doom Paradise future… forty-four years hence. Of course, of One World Under Doom falls, they will all be erased from time…

IRON MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250854

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Yasmine Putri

THE IRON SELLOUT! After witnessing firsthand the devastation of war, Tony Stark famously divested his company from the weapons trade. Then Orchis and Feilong came along, and a furious Iron Man watched them dismantle his legacy. Now Stark Unlimited is going back to its roots as Tony publicly announces a FULL-SCALE RETURN TO WEAPONS MANUFACTURING! What?! Why is Iron Man meeting with rebels outside Latveria? Why is the Winter Guard after him (this time)? Why is Doctor Doom sending angry emissaries to Stark's door? WHAT IN ALL HELL IS TONY STARK DOING?! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $3.99 SUPERIOR AVENGERS #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250638

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Luca Maresca (CA) R. B. Silva

THESE AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S AVENGERS! And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world…and he needed an AVENGERS team all of his own! Kristoff Vernard, son of VICTOR VON DOOM, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the SUPERIOR AVENGERS? Find out when STEVE FOXE & LUCA MARESCA bring you a tale unlike any other in the landscape that is ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $4.99

