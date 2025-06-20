Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Superman #27 Preview: Lois vs. the Luthor League

Red Kryptonite has Superman seeing red, so Lois turns to the enemy for help in Superman #27. Can the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad cure what ails the Man of Steel?

Article Summary Superman #27 hits stores on June 25th, featuring a Red Kryptonite-infected Man of Steel and the return of Dr. Pharm and Mr. Graft

Lois Lane seeks help from the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad to cure Superman's Red K infection in this key issue for both characters

Multiple variant covers available, including works by Dan Mora, Derrick Chew, Guillem March, Marc Aspinall, and Rachel Stott

RED KRYPTONITE STRIKES! Nothing can stop Superman's Red K infection, so Lois Lane goes to the people who infected the Man of Steel in the first place…the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad. Dr. Pharm and Mr. Graft make a shocking return! Don't miss a key issue for the future of Superman and Lex Luthor!

SUPERMAN #27

DC Comics

0425DC026

0425DC027 – Superman #27 Derrick Chew Cover – $5.99

0425DC028 – Superman #27 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

0425DC029 – Superman #27 Marc Aspinall Cover – $5.99

0425DC030 – Superman #27 Rachel Stott Cover – $5.99

0425DC031 – Superman #27 George Perez Cover – $5.99

0425DC032 – Superman #27 Jerry Ordway Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (CA) Dan Mora

RED KRYPTONITE STRIKES! Nothing can stop Superman's Red K infection, so Lois Lane goes to the people who infected the Man of Steel in the first place…the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad. Dr. Pharm and Mr. Graft make a shocking return! Don't miss a key issue for the future of Superman and Lex Luthor!

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $4.99

