Superman Disputes He Ever Had A Mullet, Lois Disagrees (Spoilers)

Thirty yeras ago, Superman died. DC was pushed to third place in the comics market by Image, and was looking for a chance to make it back.

Once upon a time, Superman died. DC Comics had been pushed to third place in the comics market by Image Comics, and it was looking for a chance to make it back, big. A planned Superman/Lois Lane wedding was paused, as DC wanted to align any such plan with the Lois & Clark TV series. so the Death of Superman stepped in. Killed at the hands of Doomsday, he eventually returned, with a new look.

After staying in stasis, healing in a Kryptonian reanimation matrix, he emerged with long hair, which he kept. Lois & Clark debited the week of his return, and Dean Cain also had slightly longer hair than the Clark Kent standard.

It wasn't meant to be a mullet, long at the back, short on top. Indeed initially, it was just long hair, but the description of "mullet Superman" was an irresistible and artists started drawing him in that fashion. Three years later, when Superman got married, he has a pre-nuptial haircut.

And in Action Comics #1057, it's time to tell the kid. and for the parents to disagree.



Of course, it looks like dodgy decisions about hairstyles runs in the family, at least the clone-spliced side of it…

