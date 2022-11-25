Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 Preview: The Title Says it All

SUPERMAN: KAL-EL RETURNS SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

0922DC072

0922DC073 – Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 Travis Moore Cover – $6.99

0922DC853 – Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

Written by Mark Waid, Sina Grace, Alex Segura, and Marv Wolfman Art by Max Raynor, Dean Haspiel, Jack Herbert, and Reilly Brown Kal-El has returned from his long sojourn to Warworld, but what ramifications does this hold for the broader DC Universe? In this special issue, we'll spotlight Kal-El's reunion with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, the Justice League, and…Lex Luthor?! Plus: witness the never-before-revealed look at the moments leading to Superman's abduction by Pariah in the Dark Crisis event! The march toward Action Comics #1050 continues in this essential special volume!

In Shops: 11/29/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

