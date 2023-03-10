Superman: Lost #1 Preview: And Found Will Superman and Lois Lane let a 20 year age gap get inbetween their relationship in this preview of Superman: Lost #1?

As we approach the release of Superman: Lost #1, Bleeding Cool is here to bring you an exclusive preview of the issue. Will Superman and Lois Lane let a 20 year age gap get inbetween their relationship in this preview of Superman: Lost #1? Let's find out, with the help of our AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, let's try to keep it together this time and refrain from trying to take over the world, alright? Let's hear your thoughts on the preview.

SUPERMAN: LOST #1

DC Comics

0123DC026

0123DC027 – Superman: Lost #1 Joe Quesada Cover – $5.99

0123DC028 – Superman: Lost #1 Lee Weeks Cover – $5.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

SUPERMAN'S ODYSSEY OF SOLITUDE! After Superman is called away on a routine Justice League mission, Lois Lane awakens to find a complete stranger standing in her living room. The Man of Steel, home much sooner than expected, reveals he has, in fact, been lost in space for 20 years. Nothing and no one seem familiar to him anymore, and the timeless bond between them has been severed…or has it? Can love conquer all? Superman's 85th anniversary celebration continues with this all new blockbuster 10-issue series from the creators of the Eisner-nominated Deathstroke series!

In Shops: 3/14/2023

SRP: $4.99

