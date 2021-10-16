Superman Son Of Kal-El #4 Preview: Does This Really Need a Headline?

Superman Son Of Kal-El #4 is in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics, but we don't really need to tell you much about it. Jon Kent has been the talk of the town ever since DC spoiled his coming out as bisexual in a press release. In case you've been living under a rock, you can read all about that here. And check out a preview of Superman Son of Kal-El #4 below.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #4

DC Comics

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon's world is about to come crashing down.

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

