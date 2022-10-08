Superman Son of Kal-El Cancelled, Relaunched as Adventures of Superman

DC Comics promised us that the New Era of Superman would starts this January. And so it is. It was revealed at New York Comic Con today that "Superman: Son of Kal-El will end with issue #18, but fans of Jon Kent do not need to worry! Writer Tom Taylor and artist Clayton Henry will be telling new Jon Kent stories in Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent. Jon will finally get his chance to take on the man who is responsible for kidnapping and torturing him, Ultraman. The Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, will also play a major part in the 6-issue miniseries arriving in comic shops in March."

"I couldn't be more excited for Jon Kent to headline the iconic Adventures of Superman," said Tom Taylor. "It's a real testament to the fantastic response of fans to Jon as Superman. This series is going to be one of the most action-packed books I've ever written and Jon is going to be tested more than ever before. While we can tell you the Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, and Jon's nemesis, Ultraman, will be key characters in the early part of Adventures of Superman, what we're going to reveal at the end of issue #2 will have everyone talking and issue #3 launches us in a direction that no one will see coming."

Tom Taylor and Jamie Rich at DC Comics developed the idea of Jon Kent being a young teenage bisexual superhero in the DC Universe, taking over the mantle of Superman. Originally Rich wanted the title to be called simply Superman, but Superman: Son of Kal-El won out. Adventures Of Superman is a step closer, even with the Jon Kent subhead in the title.

Originally, The Adventures of Superman was the name of the radio series adaptation of the comic book in the 40s, the TV series starring George Reeves in the 50s and the name of a Superman ongoing series published by DC Comics in the 80s as part of the John Byrne reboot, alongside Superman and Action Comics.