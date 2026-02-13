Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Superman Unlimited #10 Preview: New Trick? Target Superman

The Prankster's perfect kill record meets an imperfect obstacle in Superman Unlimited #10, as the Man of Steel becomes the ultimate target.

DIE LAUGHING: PART TWO! It's said that the sun is always shining on the city of Metropolis…but lately a shadow has fallen. This shadow has a name, and it's on the lips of the terrified citizens of the city of tomorrow tonight…it's the horrible new form of the Prankster! The all-new, mysterious Prankster was the deadliest assassin in the DC Universe, someone with a perfect record of kills…until Superman saved one of his victims. And that makes the Man of Tomorrow his next target.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #10

DC Comics

1225DC0141

1225DC0142 – Superman Unlimited #10 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

1225DC0143 – Superman Unlimited #10 Don Aguillo Cover – $5.99

1225DC0144 – Superman Unlimited #10 Mike Choi Cover – $5.99

1225DC0145 – Superman Unlimited #10 Fernando Blanco Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Slott (A) Mike Norton (CA) Dave Johnson

In Shops: 2/18/2026

SRP: $4.99

