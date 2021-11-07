Superman vs Lobo #2 Preview: Krypton and Czarnia Get Freaky Friday'd

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Superman and Lobo have had their planets Freaky Friday'd in this preview of Superman vs Lobo #2, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN VS LOBO #2 (OF 3)

DC Comics

0821DC146

0821DC147 – SUPERMAN VS LOBO #2 (OF 3) CVR B FICO OSSIO VAR (MR) – $6.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Superman and Lobo's dreams come true! But maybe it's not always best to get what you wished for. When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $6.99

