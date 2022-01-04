Superpowers, Costume, Origin For Jay Nakamura (Superman #6 Spoilers)

It's been quite a wait for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 since #5 back in November. The issue that showed the world that Jon Kent was a bisexual young man with a new boyfriend in the form of Jay Nakamura, also known as the hacktivist The Truth. Well, looks like one secret identity isn't enough for Jay, he also has a superhero costume for such occasions.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6

With powers keeping him from harm, letting him phase through energy and matter, triggered by danger or controlled in the moment. Although, you never know who will turn up on a job.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 preview

Sorry, sorry, wrong Robin, It seems that one of the reasons this comic book may have been delayed is so DC Comics could switch Robins out, replacing Tim Drake, also recently revealed to be a young bisexual man…

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 published

…with Damian Wayne, Jon Kent's bestest friend. Who now has a rival for Jon's affections, and with Jay Nakamura sporting powers and a new costume, we need a tragic origin as well.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6

Looks like they are both sons of someone pretty powerful who suddenly isn't there for them anymore.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6

Isn't that sweet? And even Damian Wayne feels it.

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6

When he's not Tim Drake, that is.

Son Of Kal-El #6 preview

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6 CVR A JOHN TIMMS
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms
Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022

