Did DC Comics Change Superman Son Of Kal-El #6? Seems So (Spoilers)

Well, this is unfortunate, Superman. Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported the headline Three Gay/Bisexual Male Superheroes In One DC Comic? Welcome To 2022. And that issue, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 is published on Tuesday. Spoilers ahead, naturally.

Not only does Jon Kent get his cape back from his boyfriend Jay Nakamura, but he also gets a visit from a Robin. Just not the Robin that we were expecting. Bleeding Cool reported that the issue in question would guest-star Tim Drake, who also recently revealed himself as a young bisexual man, just as Jon Kent did. But it appears that, instead, the issue guest-stars Damian Wayne, Batman's son and most recent Robin, who is Jon's best friend. Did Bleeding Cool err?

Possibly, possibly not. Because retailers tell Bleeding Cool that this issue has been redrawn based on what they originally saw when ordering this comic book. And that the featured Robin looked much more like Tim Drake than the Damian Wayne seen in this week's comic. Compare the artwork on the printed page above, to the preview copy as seen below…

That was from black-and-white preview copies that retailers received. Did the Robin change half-way through? Or the design reference the artist was working with? We may never know. But in the original version, the featured Robin was looking much more like Tim Drake… including the costume, Robin logo and lack of high collar.

I wonder what went down? Did Tom Taylor write Damian Wayne by John Timms draw Tim Drake? Or was a change made at the writing level as well? Either way, it's a nice and accepting moment for Jon from his best friend… but hey, do all the changes make the comic book returnable for retailers now?

