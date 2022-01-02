Did DC Comics Change Superman Son Of Kal-El #6? Seems So (Spoilers)

Well, this is unfortunate, Superman. Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported the headline Three Gay/Bisexual Male Superheroes In One DC Comic? Welcome To 2022. And that issue, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 is published on Tuesday. Spoilers ahead, naturally.

Interior preview page from Superman: Son of Kal-El #6
  Superman: Son of Kal-El #6

Not only does Jon Kent get his cape back from his boyfriend Jay Nakamura, but he also gets a visit from a Robin. Just not the Robin that we were expecting. Bleeding Cool reported that the issue in question would guest-star Tim Drake, who also recently revealed himself as a young bisexual man, just as Jon Kent did. But it appears that, instead, the issue guest-stars Damian Wayne, Batman's son and most recent Robin, who is Jon's best friend. Did Bleeding Cool err?

Auto Draft
Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 printed version

Possibly, possibly not. Because retailers tell Bleeding Cool that this issue has been redrawn based on what they originally saw when ordering this comic book. And that the featured Robin looked much more like Tim Drake than the Damian Wayne seen in this week's comic. Compare the artwork on the printed page above, to the preview copy as seen below…

Damian Wayne Meets Jonathan Kent - And His New Boyfriend
Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 preview version

That was from black-and-white preview copies that retailers received. Did the Robin change half-way through? Or the design reference the artist was working with? We may never know. But in the original version, the featured Robin was looking much more like Tim Drake… including the costume, Robin logo and lack of high collar.

Damian Wayne Meets Jonathan Kent - And His New Boyfriend
Batman: Urban Legends #6

I wonder what went down? Did Tom Taylor write Damian Wayne by John Timms draw Tim Drake? Or was a change made at the writing level as well? Either way, it's a nice and accepting moment for Jon from his best friend… but hey, do all the changes make the comic book returnable for retailers now?

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6 CVR A JOHN TIMMS
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms
Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/04/2022

