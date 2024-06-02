Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Swipe File | Tagged: Blood Squad Seven, savage dragon, separated at birth, Swipe File

Swipe File: 2024's Blood Squad Seven #2 & 1992's Savage Dragon #3

Image Comics reminds us that Savage Dragon, as well a public-domain exercise with Mickey Mouse, is having something of his own swiped.

Article Summary Image Comics' Blood Squad Seven #2 features a nod to Savage Dragon.

Erik Larsen's iconic creation is part of a meta-industry commentary.

1992’s Savage Dragon #3 influence seen in the June 2024 artwork.

Blood Squad Seven revisits '90s superheroes through a modern lens.

Image Comics reminds us that the Savage Dragon character created and published by Erik Larsen, as well as taking part in a meta-public-domain-industry-baiting exercise with Mickey Mouse (more on that later today), is also having something of his own swiped. Or homaged.

Blood Squad Seven #2 by Joe Casey and Paul Fry, also coming from Image Comics in June, will feature Dragon. A 1:20 copy incentive cover variant by Jim Rugg will also feature the character prominently. Ans it it going to FOC today. But it's more than just the character that is coming on board. It's one of his first comic books as well.

"Rebuilding a brand—even one as ubiquitous as Blood Squad Seven—has its challenges. For one thing, even superheroes aren't perfect. What happens when that imperfection slips through the cracks? What sacrifices is this new team willing to make? Readers will find out when they read Blood Squad Seven #2 next month. "Spinning out of the recent Dutch miniseries, Blood Squad Seven explores '90s superteam dynamics through a contemporary lens and feature surprise cameo appearances from some recognizable fan-favorite Image characters. "Thirty years ago, Blood Squad Seven was America's most popular superhero team. Its members were seen on television, on magazine covers, scoring million-dollar endorsement deals…. They were celebrities and they were everywhere. "But that was then… this is now. And so, a new generation of modern-day heroes takes up the mantle—or perhaps, the poisoned chalice—fulfilling a promise made decades ago: to be the heroes that a fractured America needs. "While deconstructions of superhero nostalgia typically center around the classic characters of the Silver Age, Blood Squad Seven will delve deep into '90s comic book themes with this reimagining of what would happen if heroes from that decade returned to action after a 30-year absence."

So here is a preview of Blood Squad Seven #2, out on the 26th of June 2024, but set in 1992. Alongside pages from Savage Dragon #3, the first mini-series by Larsen from 1992.

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #2 CVR A FRY

IMAGE COMICS

APR240448

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Paul Fry

Rebuilding a brand-even one as ubiquitous as Blood Squad Seven-has its challenges. For one thing, even superheroes aren't perfect. What happens when that imperfection slips through the cracks? What sacrifices is this new team willing to make? Plus, a flashback to 1992-guest-starring the original Savage Dragon! In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Borth doesn't judge; it is interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran a similar column and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!