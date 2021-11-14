SWORD #10 Preview: Storm Engages in Diplomacy

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? This brief preview of SWORD #10 shows Storm attempting to engage in diplomacy as the ruler of Arakko. It goes about like you'd expect. Check out the preview below.

SWORD #10

SEP210929

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

STATION DOWN!

As Storm battles the Lethal Legion on Mars, there are explosive problems on the Peak – as the mole in S.W.O.R.D. is revealed! Meanwhile, Wiz Kid and Cable find themselves face-to-face with the one foe they never expected! And where is Abigail Brand?

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

