Symbiotes, Symbiotes Everywhere in Extreme Carnage Lasher #1

Marvel's latest symbiote-themed super-mega-crossover event continues in Extreme Carnage Lasher #1, in stores on Wednesday. And in this spinoff featuring the symbiote Lasher, we… we… Wait a minute. There's no symbiote named Lasher. Has Marvel run out of symbiote to make extraneous super-mega-crossover event tie-ins out of? Don't think you're gonna just get away with this, Marvel! We're onto you!

Oh. We're being told that Lasher has actually been around since the 1990s, and we just didn't recognize him because we don't give a crap. You have too many symbiotes, Marvel. Just saying. Maybe you can use this super-mega-crossover event to kill a couple dozen of them off? Check out the preview below.

EXTREME CARNAGE LASHER #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Chris Mooneyham (CA) Skan

WITNESS THE BIRTH OF A NEW SYMBIOTE!

Four issues into the Carnage event of the summer and the bodies just keep piling up – including some of the Venomaniacs the Mighty Marveldom know and love! But now is not a time to mourn for fallen heroes (or their symbiotes). CARNAGE is on the loose, and he's building an army…

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $3.99