Ta-Nehesi Coates' Black Panther Will Conclude in a Big Way In 2021

Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther comic book series with Daniel Acuna and Brian Stelfreeze was one of the Marvel Comics titles that was held up by the local shutdown but has not yet been rescheduled. Black Panther #22 was published at the end of March but that was it. Expected to conclude with issue #25, it has been unclear if the comic series would be cancelled without its conclusion, and there is no sign of Black Panther in upcoming solicitations from Marvel for November.

Bleeding Cool understands that the series will return but, like Runaways, Marvel will be waiting until 2021. Here are the solicitations for the final three issues, and I am led to understand that the series will be ending in a big way. Ta-Nehisi Coates remains the lead writer for the Captain America comic book, however, and I understand he has quite a long run planned and a similarly long commitment from Marvel Comics for the book. Rumours that Tom King may be tapped to write Cap fall well short of reality.

BLACK PANTHER #23

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A/C)

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA – "WAKANDA UNBOUND" part 5

THE POWER OF THE NAMELESS!

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda turned their legendary king into a slave. Now the king is restored — and after years of effort, the gates of the Empire will swing wide open as the Black Panther makes one final attempt to free the ranks of the Nameless across the five galaxies.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #24

TA-NEHISI COATES [W] • DANIEL ACUÑA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUINONES

THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA – "WAKANDA UNBOUND" Part 6

The Intergalactic Empire has suffered thousands of losses – and still they're coming for Earth. Wakanda Prime is in more danger than ever as Emperor N'Jadaka – A.K.A. the resurrected Killmonger, one of the Black Panther's deadliest enemies — returns to face the king who unintentionally brought him to power.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #25

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA & BRIAN STELFREEZE (A) • COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

FINAL ISSUE VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE

VARIANT COVER BY SAM SPRATT

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES' LANDMARK RUN!

It's the end of an era for the Black Panther as renowned writer Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his Wakandan epic! Over four years, Coates has taken the Black Panther to hell and back and expanded Wakanda into the distant stars. Now, in his final issue, he brings T'Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind…and the crown he has never fully accepted. This is the story of a king who sought to be a hero, a hero who was reduced to a slave, a slave who advanced into legend…and the man who has struggled to hold up an empire in his bare hands. The journey will conclude, but the legend remains. Don't miss the close of a historic epoch in comic history!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99