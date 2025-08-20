Taboo Returns To Echo For A Seeker Of Truth One Shot in November

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Echo, taboo

Taboo returns to Marvel's Echo for a Seeker Of Truth one shot and a new power in November

Echo gets a new power in Marvel's Echo: Seeker Of Truth one-shot in November by Jimmy "Taboo" Gomez, B. Earl and Jim Terry.

ECHO: SEEKER OF TRUTH #1

Written by JIMMY "TABOO" GOMEZ, B. EARL & MORE

Art by JIM TERRY & MORE

Cover by DAVID MACK

Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

On Sale 11/5

NEW AGE OF ECHO! When her cousin goes missing in Los Angeles, ECHO goes to the City of Angels to find out what happened to her. But what she discovers is a series of disappearances centered around a mysterious wellness cult called Wisteria Meadows. As Echo dives deeper into the mystery, she'll discover a truth about herself she never imagined. But who is the faceless puppet master behind the cult, and what is their sinister plan?

"Marvel Comics celebrates Native American Heritage Month this year by spotlighting one of its premier Native American super heroes, Cheyenne and Mexican American warrior ECHO, in ECHO: SEEKER OF TRUTH, a Marvel's Voices special co-written by Jimmy "Taboo" Gomez, Black Eyed Peas member and host of the new Comics and Kicks podcast, and B. Earl. The writing duo behind the upcoming Ultimate Hawkeye one-shot, Taboo and B. Earl previously penned the hero in 2023's Daredevil & Echo limited series. ECHO: SEEKER OF TRUTH #1 will be drawn by artist Jim Terry and feature a stunning cover by the character's co-creator, superstar artist David Mack. The saga follows Echo to Los Angeles where she must protect her family from a new threat. During the course of her mission, the former Avenger will confront a startling secret about her legacy, unlocking a mysterious new gift that will redefine her adventures in the Marvel Universe forever.

"Being able to write our second Echo story feels like a super power or strength," Taboo shared. "As a proud Native American/ Mexican storyteller, having that platform to co-write about super heroes that resonate within our Marvel Universe, is what I call 'good medicine' and much needed to inspire our readers. Celebrating the beauty of Echo as our hero is like painting a vibrant mural across the comic book landscape. We aren't just creating stories, these are like bridges to communities, empowerment, and authentic representation."

"Being a storyteller who loves to marry myth to pop culture, it's exciting to be able to revisit Echo in a tale that will bring another dimension to her abilities," B. Earl added. "When our editors asked us to develop a new power for her, we made sure to build it into our own mythic language that was revealed in a previous series. For me this story is also an homage to L.A., being born and raised on the East Coast with a dream to find my way to Hollywood… a dream that ultimately led me to this incredible Marvel journey with Taboo that we have been on for these past several years."