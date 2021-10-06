Take a New Look Inside The Labyrinth by Simon Stålenhag

Image Comics and Skybound released a new preview this week of The Labyrinth, a new "narrative art hardcover" book by Simon Stålenhag coming out in November. What is a "narrative art hardcover" you ask? It's just a pretentious way of saying it's a graphic novel without words. What's a graphic novel, you ask? It's just a pretentious way of saying it's a comic. What's a comic, you ask? Why are you even reading this website if you don't know what a comic is?!

From the press release:

Today Image/Skybound unveiled a new exclusive look inside the highly-anticipated narrative art hardcover The Labyrinth from visionary illustrator and author Simon Stålenhag (The Electric State, Tales from the Loop). The tense, dark tale of ruin and vengeance is set against a haunting sci-fi apocalypse filled with the remnants of an otherworldly phenomenon, in a visual story that only Stålenhag could tell.

An eight-wheeled vehicle trundles across a barren landscape of ash and ruined buildings toward a lone bunker deep in the wilderness. Inside the vehicle are three passengers: two scientists—who plan to use the outpost as a home base for the study of world-ending phenomena—and a boy named Charlie.

As the work unfolds, the isolation and claustrophobia of the compound threatens each member of the expedition with madness. Forced to confront their own dark history and the struggles of the haves and have-nots, the members of the expedition find themselves hurtling toward ruin.