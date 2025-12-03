Tales Of Lake Eerie By David M. Booher And Sarah Turner From Oni Press

Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Agent, david m. booher, graphic novel, mg, oni press, Sarah Turner, Tales Of Lake Eerie

Tales of Lake Eerie is a new middle-grade graphic novel series by David M. Booher and Sarah Turner. The first book follows three best friends who investigate strange happenings around their Lake Eerie small coastal town and try to unravel the mystery of a lake monster nobody in town believes exists. David M. Booher is the co-creator of Canto, Killer Queens, Alien Bounty Hunter, Powerless and Rain, as well as a writer on Firefly, Dungeons & Dragons and Ghostbusters. While Sarah K Turner is the artist on Besties: Prank War from The World of Click, T.S. Hullabaloo, Connor Kissed Me, Warrior, and is currently working on a new graphic novel called Mismagicked.

Grace Scheiepter at Oni Press has acquired two books in the Tales Of Lake Eerie and publication will start in the summer of 2027. Eric Borja at Writ Large and Cindy Uh, Abigail Walters, and Jiah Shin at CAA represented David M. Booher, and Ethan and Heather Long at Tugeau 2 represented Sarah Turner.

David M Booher expands on it, saying, "TALES OF LAKE EERIE follows three 12-year-old besties as they investigate the supernatural happenings in Sperryville, their small Ohio town on the coast of Lake Erie. The adults don't think anything is amiss, so it's up to this trio to keep the town safe. Inspired by The Goonies, Encyclopedia Brown, Scooby Doo, and my own childhood growing up in Painesville, Perry, Fairport, & Mentor—all Ohio towns on the coast of Lake Erie. Written by me, art by the incomparable @sawah_draws, published by @onipress. This is a passion project in the works for over 5 years. Arrives in 2027!"

And also "That's about three 12-year-old kids who live in this town that's on the coast of Lake Erie in Ohio, where all this weird stuff happens. And they call themselves. I don't know how much I can reveal, but they call themselves weirdologists. And none of the adults in town believe that there's anything strange going on. So they're. It lands on them to sort of investigate everything. So it's inspired by Goonies, Encyclopedia Brown, if you remember Encyclopedia Brown. I loved Encyclopedia Scooby Doo. And then my childhood growing up in the towns right along Lake Erie in Ohio. So it's like an adventure in your own backyard. Middle-grade series. It's really fun. Sarah Turner is the artist on it. And Sarah, you might know Sarah Turner, if you have kids who are middle grade, the Click series. It's very popular."

