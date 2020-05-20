Tampa Bay Comic Con Will Happen in July, Pandemic Or No

It may be the first major comic convention to take place since C2E2 and the London Film And Comic Con Spring. Tampa Bay Comic Con will be going ahead as planned on the weekend of Friday July 10th to the 12th at the Tampa Convention Center.

The organisation has issued the following statement.

After nearly two months of agonizing uncertainty, we have received confirmation from the Tampa Convention Center and Tampa Fire Marshal that TBCC 2020 will move forward with numerous health measures enacted by the venue and various levels of government, to keep attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff as safe as possible. Below you'll find some of the measures that will be enacted: 1) Temperature screenings will be mandatory for all occupants prior to entering Tampa Convention Center. Those exhibiting temperatures above a certain level will not be allowed entry into the convention. 2) Tampa Convention Center has increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms and more. 3) Hand sanitizing stations shall be set through the pre-function space and high traffic areas at entrance points. 4) Interior occupancy of the exhibit hall, ballrooms, and meeting rooms shall be strictly limited, with one-way ingress and one-way egress of all interior spaces. We've been waiting in limbo, not knowing and not having answers for quite a while. Now, we can resume guest announcements, along with exhibitor/artist alley invoicing, and guest bookings. We're looking forward to another nerdy weekend at Tampa Bay Comic Convention, in less than two months!

Florida is one of the states that has been opening back up earlier than others, and will be introducing audiences back to wrestling matches. But not everyone is so sure that this is a good idea. Over a thousand comments on their Facebook have descended into partisan bickering over whether it is okay to open up or not, what level of risk an American should take, comparisons to the flu, #

Here's a representative sample:

You can always tell what cons are run by people who love and care about their fan communities and what cons are run by investors who just want to make a quick buck. Shameful.

"As safe as possible". There's never going to be zero risk. There's no vaccine or cure in sight and we can't stay isolated until there is. If you're uncomfortable with the idea of attending a con, simply don't go.

Just remember that lockdown, stay at home orders, social distancing isn't about you.

Arguments like 'I'm healthy, it doesn't matter if I get it' or 'I want to live my life how I want to live it' are *irrelevant*. It's. Not. About. You.

Arguments like 'I'm healthy, it doesn't matter if I get it' or 'I want to live my life how I want to live it' are *irrelevant*. It's. Not. About. You. Oh heck yea, I will be there! Awesome, that some people have the common sense to get back to normal!

For everyone saying "don't go then" and "I want to get on with my life and enjoy things" I hope you enjoy your 0 celebrity guest spot con. Because if you think they are willing to put themselves at unnecessary risk for con attendees i have some news for you

I'd go. As a scientist, I understand the situation. In fact, I've handled worse in the lab; far worse. This virus; while genetically interesting, is at the core of it, not all that different, nor threatening. The difference here is the hype; pure and simple.

Jesus, there is a fucking pandemic that has no cure and you're still going to hold a con? I thought SDCC was the epitome of greed in the comic con game, but they've been the only ones that have fans safety in mind. Have fun with the reckless endangerment lawsuits after this.

Personally? I love you guys and have been a part of this con for years now. But. I find continuing on at this point, so early in the game, extremely irresponsible. I know the financial impact of this would be awful. But so would potentially losing the lives of members of your staff, or your attendees.

Shutup and take your vitamin C and you'll be fine. No one is forcing anyone to go. Everyone has their own choice.

Death rate in Florida right now is right around 4%, but ya know, sure.

We upset Karen

I could be infected but not show symptoms but ok!

So stay home and live in fear of the cold virus.

Damn, TCC really wouldn't let you out of the contract would they. I wonder what attendance will be like? Regardless, I cannot wait to hear the news stories 2 weeks after this, con plague of truly epic proportions.

Someone fixed the logo. Don't balk at free graphic design. Not in this economy.