Tamra Bonvillain on Not Being Credited For Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Tamra Bonvillain is regarded as one of the leading comic book colourists in the comics industry today. Not that you'd know it from the Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur TV show.

Last night she wrote on Twitter, "I colored every single issue of a comic that a new show is based on, and I get to watch on social media as my collaborators attend the premiere that I had no idea was even happening, and see them get thanks in the credits while I'm ignored" adding "Almost 50 issues, btw."

Well, yes, that would be Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, of which Tamra Bonvillain coloured forty-seven issues. And which has recently been turned into a cartoon. And which held a premiere event last month. Tamra does emphasise "I'm not upset at the people I worked with, just to be clear."

The red carpet premiere was held on the 4th of February in Los Angeles, where "Stars White, Tatasciore, Barer, Gary Anthony Williams, Ian Alexander, Josh Keaton, and Tajinae Turner joined executive producer (and the voice of The Beyonder) Laurence Fishburne, Loter, Clouden, Flynn, executive music producer Raphael Saadiq, and co-creators Amy Reeder and Natacha Bustos for a roaring night celebrating the groundbreaking series."

The series airs on Disney+ and the first episode can be seen in full on YouTube. The end credits…

…okay, they are somewhere here…

Okay zoom in further…

Okay, it's the standard "special thanks" to the creators of the comic series being adapted, writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, and artist Natacha Bustos, with Jack Kirby for the original characters. Naturally deserved. But it is notable that, the cartoon reflects not just the characters and the line art of the comic book series, but also the choice of pallette, deep reds, blues, purples, with yellow bursts, and the colouring style of the comic, hard colour "cel-shading" lines, a felt-tip pen look, stylistic decisions that remainder through the series as the line artists changed, unifying the book together – and that was all Tamra Bonvillain. It is a definite appeal of the comic book – and of the cartoon. So you can see how the lack of recognition in any way.

Reilly Brown replied "There are a lot of names in those credits too. Taking the complete credits from the comics wouldn't kill them."

Doc Shaner added "Jeez that sucks. I'm sorry, Tamra."

Tony Lee commented "What happened to Tamra here is UTTER BULLSHIT. If you're a publisher or creative team that sees this happen on a project you create, you CALL IT OUT, you don't sit at a Premiere and keep quiet. Comics should be better."

Here's the first episode of the show so you can check for yourself.