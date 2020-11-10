Tapas Announces Annual Inksgiving Event for November

Webtoon digital publishing platform Tapas, the home of diverse online comics as Sarah's Scribbles, Fangs, Ghostblade, and Silent Horror, announced Inksgiving, a special event for Thanksgiving.

In November, Tapas will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with their 3rd annual Tapas Presents Inksgiving event beginning Friday, November 20th at 3 pm PT through Sunday, November 22nd at 3 pm PT. Readers are invited to purchase Ink (in-app coins) to Support (tip) creators of their favorite series. EVERY drop of Ink given to any creator on Tapas will go solely to the creator. Tapas has an overall goal of 20 million drops of Ink this year.

And in the spirit of giving, for each goal Tapas reaches, readers will receive back a percentage of the Ink (*Ink used to unlock episodes will not count towards the overall goal, only Ink used to Support) contributed by supporters (think tipping). If Tapas hits the goal of 20 million drops of Ink, readers will receive 20% of their contributions in Ink back! Readers are encouraged to bank their Ink now and hold for the launch at 3:00 pm PT on November 20th.

Inksgiving is about celebrating all the diverse voices, stories, and creators that have found a home on Tapas. This is a community-driven event where all Tapas community members, from readers to creators to staff, are encouraged to support creators through the gifting of Ink. Tapas would not be Tapas without our creators. Inksgiving is open TO ALL creators on the platform.

There will be a custom landing page to track the progress and major milestones of the event as well as to read positive support messages flooding in from fans in real-time. Fans and readers, this is your time to shine.

Tapas will also be hosting merch and Ink giveaways on their social media channels and are encouraging fans to give those a follow to keep updated!

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook