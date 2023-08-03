Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, To Sance The Moon And Stars, ya

Tasia M S & Barbara Perez Marquez's To Dance The Moon And Stars YA OGN

Tasia M S and Barbara Perez Marquez have sold To Dance the Moon and Stars, a YA graphic novel romance based on Indian/Middle Eastern folklore.

Content creator/artist Tasia M S and Eisner-nominated writer Barbara Perez Marquez are creating To Dance the Moon and Stars, a YA graphic novel romance based on Indian and Middle Eastern folklore. With the help of a dance goddess and her childhood friend, who's also the handsome crown prince, a teen girl must figure out how to ascend into her kingdom's most prominent role of high priestess before dark forces break through a barrier between worlds during the biggest event of the year.

Tasia MS is a concept designer and illustrator who works across various industries such as gaming, animation, and publishing including visual novels, commercial graphics, book cover design, and visual development. She has worked with ClipStudioPaint, 3DTotal, DC Comics – including covers for the DCeased series – HBO, and WarnerMedia.

Barbara Perez Marquez was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, and now lives in the USA. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Manhattanville College and writes short stories and fiction. During her career, she has also been an editor, translator, and even a sensitivity reader for several publications and projects. Shwe as one of the creators behind the Eisner-nominated graphic novel The Cardboard Kingdom, and her next graphic novel, The Library of Memories, is out in 2025.

And now Bria Ragin, David Yoon, and Nicola Yoon at Joy Revolution have bought world English rights to To Dance the Moon and Stars and publication is set for the spring of 2026. Tasia M S and Barbara Perez Marquez's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management, sold world English rights.

Joy Revolution is a new imprint of Penguin Random House Children's Books imprint led by authors Nicola Yoon and David Yoon, launched in 2020 and committed to publishing young adult romance novels starring people of colour and written by people of colour. Bria Ragin, Editor, Joy Revolution/Delacorte Press, acquires and edits for the list in partnership with the Yoons, overseen by Wendy Loggia, VP/Senior Executive Editor, Delacorte Press.

