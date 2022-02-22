Task Force Z #5 Reveals Mr Bloom's Pooping Problem

I know, I know, we're obsessed. Or rather Brian Bendis was. In one week he gave details in different DC Comics titles over Justice League bathroom habits. And now it's spreading as Task Force Z #5 written by Matthew Rosenberg, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira look at the Scott Snyder/Greg Capullo created character Mr Bloom and his own necessary ablution habits.

So Mister Bloom is a "shy pooper", another fact to slide alongside Checkmate #4 by Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev in which we learned that Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, used to come to the Justice League Watchtower satellite orbital headquarters for one thing and one thing only.

Something that it seemed was often on his mind when written by Brian Bendis.

And turns out that the helmeted Doctor Fate was always on the can as well, when Brian Bendis was writing him. And when they were fighting the Royal Flush Gang.

Say, if Task Force Z goes well and Mister Bloom manages to redeem himself, maybe they'll let him use the one in the JLA Watchtower orbiting HQ as well? After all, there is no problem he can't solve, giving time and space to… think.

Heads? Everyone gets eaten by a zombie. Tails? Aw, who am I kidding…everyone's going to get eaten by a zombie. It's always a trick question when Two-Face is involved…and Harvey Dent's role in this whole zombie Suicide Squad thing (zombicide? Is this a Zombicide Zquad?) is a whole lot weirder than you think it is. Or maybe not, I don't know you. What are you still reading this solicit for? Get out there and read Task Force Z!
