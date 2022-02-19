Teen Titans Academy #12 Preview: The Show Must Go On

Teen Titans Academy may be canceled in May, but it's February, and here's a preview of Teen Titans Academy #12. Enjoy it while it lasts! Check out the preview below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #12

DC Comics

1221DC134

1221DC135 – Teen Titans Academy #12 Todd Nauck Cover – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval

It's all come down to this! As their lives are literally tumbling down around them, the Titans must contend with the betrayal of their most troubled student—who has just unmasked themselves as Red X—plus a familiar face from deep in their darkest days, determined to exact an unholy vengeance upon Nightwing. In the end, after the epic collision of past, present, and future, who and what of Teen Titans Academy will still be standing?

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $3.99