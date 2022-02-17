DC Cancels Teen Titans Academy in May

Teen Titans Academy will end with May's Teen Titans Academy #15, series writer Tim Sheridan revealed on Twitter today, with the tweet subsequently sent to us by a little bleeder. Responding to a tweet asking about the potential for a future storyline, Sheridan tweeted:

Alas, I'm afraid there won't be time for any further story arcs, as DC has planned for Titans Academy to end with issue 15 in May. But thanks for asking and for reading!! https://t.co/pbQoMRW6FD — Tim Sheridan 🏳️‍🌈 (@iamtimsheridan) February 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Teen Titans Academy launched just last year and featured the original New Teen Titans serving as teachers and mentors for a new generation of teen heroes. The latest issue of the series to be solicited is April's Teen Titans Academy #14. The solicit teases a "fresh start" for the school, but it appears that fresh start will carry on for just one more issue before the book ends in May. DC's full May 2022 solicitations have not been revealed yet.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #14 CVR A TOM DERENICK & JEREMIAH SKIPPER

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Jeremiah Skipper

It's a fresh start for the students and staff of the newly-rechristened "Titans Academy"! As classes resume, two faculty members navigate the awkwardness of a new relationship—and one student, on a dangerous training mission, must finally face the mysterious past that's haunted him all his life…

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #14 CVR B DAN SCHOENING CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Dan Schoening

