Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: teen titans, teen titans go

Teen Titans Go! To The Library, Jumps From $9.99 To $12.99

The upcoming Teen Titans Go! To The Library graphic novel by Franco and Art Baltazar was solicited for $9.99 but will be $12.99 instead.

Do we get to blame inflation for this? Teen Titans Go! To The Library graphic novel by Franco and Art Baltazar was solicited for $9.99. But DC Comics has now told retailers that it will be $12.99 instead. Even though Amazon is still listing it at $9.99. For now. The obvious solution for readers, of course, is to do what it says in the title of the graphic novel… and go to the library,

Teen Titans Go! to the Library Paperback – January 2, 2024

(W) Franco, Art Baltazar (A) Franco, Art Baltazar, Agnes Garbowska

AN ALL-NEW ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL THAT GOES BEYOND THE HIT ANIMATED SERIES! Shhhh…there's no super-heroics allowed in the library! All Raven wanted was a little peace and quiet, and the local library seemed like the perfect place to find that. But her teammates know all her tricks, and when they catch up to her all heck breaks loose. It's not their fault: there's a villain on the loose! And that villain has a dastardly plot! And it could only happen at the library! When the teens get scattered into the library books, first they have to figure out what happened, then they have to find each other, then they have to find the real Jump City. It's all in a day's work for our heroes. Not their normal day's work, which involves a lot of punching and posing. This is more like a reader's day's work! You know: the fun kind!

Teen Titans Go! is a cartoon developed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic for the Cartoon Network, and premiered ten years ago. Based on the DC Comics team created by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, it had a different animated style to the DC norm and serves as a comedic standalone spin-off with little to no continuity to the original Teen Titans series. A feature film, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, was released in 2018, and in 2021, Cartoon Network announced a new spin-off series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!