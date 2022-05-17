Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Best of Rat King #1 Preview: Trespassing

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Rat King is just trying to mind his own business in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Best of Rat King #1, when Casey Jones and the Turtles get involved. Somehow, we bet this all ends up being his fault! Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES BEST OF RAT KING #1
IDW PUBLISHING
MAR220500
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie
Ahead of this summer's Armageddon Game, check out the best stories of one of the Turtles' most enigmatic foes, the Rat King! Spanning several publishers, this collection is the place to get familiar with the monarch of vermin himself!
In Shops: 5/18/2022
SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.