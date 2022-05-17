Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Best of Rat King #1 Preview: Trespassing

The Rat King is just trying to mind his own business in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Best of Rat King #1, when Casey Jones and the Turtles get involved. Somehow, we bet this all ends up being his fault! Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES BEST OF RAT KING #1

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220500

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Ahead of this summer's Armageddon Game, check out the best stories of one of the Turtles' most enigmatic foes, the Rat King! Spanning several publishers, this collection is the place to get familiar with the monarch of vermin himself!

In Shops: 5/18/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.