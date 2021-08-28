Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Gets TMNT Hardcover

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting a Hardcover collected volume from IDW for the 21st of June, 2022. By Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz, Esau & Isaac Escorza, and Ben Bishop, it tells a future dystopian TMNT story with the last surviving Turtle. Or is he?

In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird reunite for the first time in years to bring you the Turtles story three decades in the making! Who is the Last Ronin? What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph? Eastman and Laird are joined by writer Tom Waltz, who penned the first 100 issues of IDW's ongoing TMNT series, and artists Esau & Isaac Escorza (Heavy Metal) and Ben Bishop (The Far Side of the Moon). Collects the complete five-issue miniseries in a new graphic novel, an adventure as fulfilling for longtime Turtles fans as it is accessible for readers just discovering the heroes in a half shell.

It has been a long time coming, with plenty of delays but this, at least, should be on time. I mean, odds are. Currently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 has had a fourth printing from IDW while #2 gets a third printing, both up for FOC this weekend. I get the feeling this collection may be rather popular as well.