Ten Years On, No One Cares About a Muslim Batman Unless He's Pregnant

Batman Inc writer Ed Brisson tweeted it out, the return of Nightrunner to DC Comics continuity this week. "For those who missed him, Nightrunner makes his triumphant return in this issue! As always, killer artwork from @johntimmsart , with colours by @RexLokus and letters by #ClaytonCowles…. Have been chomping at the bit to do this arc for almost a year now, excited to finally have it in shops. Eternally grateful to @Ben_Abernathy for championing it."

Twelve years ago, DC Comics published the series Batman Incorporated, which included different Batman-inspired superheroes around the world, including a Muslim Batman-type figure, Nightrunner. He first appeared in Detective Comics Annual #12 by David Hine and Agustin Padilla. A then-25-year-old French citizen of Algerian origin who lives in Clichy-sous-Bois in the eastern suburbs of Paris, France, and was recruited by Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson for Batman Incorporated as the Batman of Paris. Which was a little too "woke" for certain conservative bloggers who didn't read comics.

Warner Todd Huston wrote;

Unfortunately, readers of Batman will not be helped to understand what troubles are really besetting France. In this age when Muslim youths are terrorizing the entire country, heck in this age of international Muslim terrorism assaulting the whole world, Batman's readers will be confused by what is really going on in the world. Through it all DC makes a Muslim in France a hero when French Muslims are at the center of some of the worst violence in the country's recent memory. It's PCism run amuck, for sure.

Avi Green wrote;

How about that, Bruce Wayne goes to France where he hires not a genuine French boy or girl with a real sense of justice, but rather, an "oppressed" minority who adheres to the Religion of Peace. And this is a guy whose very parents were murdered at the hands of a common street thug! I'm guessing that the writer, David Hine, is taking out his leftist anger on France for finally taking steps to fight back against creeping shariah and Islamic supremacism, by banning the niqab for starters.

While Angry White Dude told us;

Nightrunner? I thought it was written in the Koran that every Muslim's name has to be Muhammad…including women. Or is that just the savage terrorists? Or is that redundant? Nightrunner the Muslim sidekick will have strange new powers to bury women to their waists and bash their heads in with large rocks. Batman has been needing that skill for a while ever since Catwoman went out to check the mail without wearing her cat burqa. Well, I guess AWD will have to go another 49 years without reading Batman comic books to protest!

Comic book creator Bosch Fawstin found a chance to plug his own comic, stating;

I personally don't think Batman is built to take on butchers like al Qaeda, since DC Comics thinks having Batman kill would kill the character. (Heroes don't kill? What of our heroic soldiers?) But I sure as hell don't think Batman should be used to sell the Big Lie that "Islam means peace." And, believe it or not, this is the second time in two months that Batman has been used in Islamic propaganda, the first being in the unreadable JLA/the 99 #1. At this rate, Superman converting to Islam is inevitable.

At the time, it even saw Chris Sims being interviewed as a Batmanologist on The Daily Show about it all. The reaction seemed to be enough to put Nightrunner by a risk-averse publisher on the back burner. But in Batman Incorporated #8, out tomorrow, as the Joker sets up his own Joker Incorporated, he used his Parisien counterpart Charles De Ghoul to target Nightrunner, back into DC continuity with a proper appearance, for the first time in a long time.

And as for the same folk who kicked off before?

Not a peep. Nothing even on Fox News. If it's not a trans Batman or a pregnant Joker, it's not worth their while anymore. I suppose that's progress… of a sort.

