Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: biker mice from mars, Cult Of The Lamb, ec comics, july 2024, rick and morty, Solicits

Tenth Anniversary Of Rick & Morty in Oni Press July 2024 Solicits

EC Comics, Cult Of The Lamb, Biker Mice From Mars and the Tenth Anniversary of Rick & Morty in Oni Press July 2024 Solicits

Oni Press July 2024 solicits and solicitations include the launches of the first new EC comic in 40 years, Epitaphs from the Abyss #1, the Nacelleverse launch of Biker Mice from Mars #1 (of 3), as well as the contunance of Cult of the Lamb #2 (of 4) and Toxic Summer #2, but also the Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary Special #1, alongside Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls #4 (of 4) and Rick and Morty (2023) Vol. 2: The Space Shake Saga Part 2 SC. We are also joined by the bigger books Boulet's Notes HC, The Tea Dragon Festival Treasury Edition SC, and Faceless and the Family HC.

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1

WRITTEN BY BRIAN AZZARELLO, CHRIS CONDON, J. HOLTHAM & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ART BY JORGE FORNES, PHIL HESTER, PETER KRAUSE & VLAD LEGOSTAEV

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY ANDREA SORRENTINO WITH DAVE STEWART

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

EC ARCHIVE VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

HORROR HOST VARIANT (1:100) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

FOIL COVER (GOLD) BY LEE BERMEJO

FOIL COVER (SILVER) BY ANDREA SORRENTINO WITH DAVE STEWART

BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE MOST NOTORIOUS NAME IN TERROR IS BACK—WITH A VENGEANCE!

From the publisher that drove Tales from the Crypt, Vault of Horror, Haunt of Fear, and many more into the depraved hearts of an unsuspecting world, the immortal EC COMICS returns . . . with its first ALL-NEW series in nearly 70 years!

In our first extra-sized, 40-page dose of fear, witness shocking tales of torment and tension in the undying EC tradition—as wrenched from the grave by the vile intentions of acclaimed writers Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned, 100 Bullets), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, Night People), J. Holtham (Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale), and Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Grim) and realized into bloody reality by "all-slaughter" artists Jorge Fornes (Rorschach, Danger Street) Phil Hester (Family Tree), Peter Krause (Irredeemable), and more!

What the Comics Code Authority couldn't kill has only made it stronger . . . EC COMICS LIVES AGAIN IN EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS!

ON SALE JULY 24, 2024 | $4.99 (STANDARD) | $7.99 (FOIL) | 40 PAGES | FC IOD: 5/30/2024 FOC: 07/01/2024

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY MELISSA FLORES

ART BY FRANCIS PORTELA

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY JUAN GEDEON

COVER C BY ROGER CRUZ & ALEX GUIMARÃES

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY RAMON VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER (1:50) BY FRANCIS PORTELA

BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARS! MICE! MOTORCYCLES! The next epic chapter of the Nacelleverse starts NOW with an ALL-NEW, ALL-ADRENALINE ADVENTURE for the free-wheelin', butt-kickin' animation icons who ride the Red Planet's hardest roads!

Rocketing out of the pages of NacelleVerse #0 . . . the '90s cartoon sensation is back in a brand-new comic book series from red-hot writer Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Spider-Gwen: Smash) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Francis Portela (Green Lantern)!

Best friends Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie were just three anthropomorphic, motorcycle-riding mice who called Mars home . . . and were always bad to the bone. But when the ruthless Plutarkians stage a mass invasion to strip their planet of its precious resources, their antiauthoritarian streak is going to turn into a full-blown insurgency. Only the Biker Mice from Mars can prevent the mass destruction of Earth's neighbor . . . and the freedom of our entire solar system may just hang in the balance.

Leading into the upcoming animated series by executive producers Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman from the Nacelle Company, Maximum Effort's Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, and Ashley Fox, as well as Fubo's David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth, the summer's most anticipated return revs up the action as a never-before-told chapter of Biker Mice history stands revealed! MARS WAR starts now! ON SALE JULY 17TH, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 5/30/2024 FOC: 6/24/2024

RICK AND MORTY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER

ART BY FRED C. STRESING

WRAPAROUND COVER A BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER B BY BY JAMES LLOYD

COVER C BY SUZI BLAKE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY FRED C. STRESING

TEN YEARS! ONE MILLION DIMENSIONS! AND ONE GARGANTUAN, 64-PAGE CELEBRATION!

Rick has decided he's finally ready to hang up his lab coat and move into a retirement home, but first he enlists Morty, Summer, Beth, and Jerry to help him get all his crap out of the garage. But when disturbing the dark recesses of Rick's storage shelves unleashes waves of visitors and consequences from adventures past, the family isn't sure they want Rick to leave the home just yet.

From the acclaimed Rick and Morty: The Space Shake Saga team of Alex Firer and Fred C. Stresing, run an endless gauntlet of enemies, lovers, and completely inconsequential side characters from all 10 years of Rick and Morty—for new and true fans alike!

ON SALE JULY 10TH, 2024 | $9.99 | 64 pgs. | FC IOD: 5/10/2024 FOC: 6/17/2024

CULT OF THE THE LAMB #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY ALEX PAKNADEL

ART BY TROY LITTLE

COVER A BY CARLES DALMAU

COVER B BY TROY LITTLE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY ABIGAIL STARLING

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY CARLES DALMAU

VARIANT COVER (1:30) BY BETTY JIANG

FULL ART VARIANT (1:50) BY BETTY JIANG

Rejoice! The hit video game from Devolver Digital and Massive Monster is now a full-blown comics phenomenon . . . and acclaimed creators Alex Paknadel (Red Goblin, All Against All) and Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons) shall reap the Lamb's vengeance!

The Lamb settles into their new role as Wearer of the Red Crown and Magnanimous Leader, and along with new follower Nana, begins to build living quarters and, most importantly, the shrine where the quickly growing cult will feed the fervor of the Lamb's new power. Elsewhere, the Bishops of the Old Faith feel fresh pain in old wounds as the One Who Waits declares a new earthly vessel, and Leshy is instructed to put an end to this new threat before the Lamb's sway over the land and its people can grow.

ON SALE JULY 10TH, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 5/30/2024 FOC: 6/17/2024

TOXIC SUMMER #2

WRITTEN/ART BY DEREK CHARM

COVER A BY DEREK CHARM

COVER B BY NICK CAGNETTI

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY ALEXIS ZIRITT

BEACH BLANKET BLOODBATH! Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Derek Charm (Jughead) is headed back to the beach for the next suntan lotion-lathered chapter of the summer's most tongue-in-cheek frightfest!

Ben and Leo arrive at the bonfire beach party ready to cut loose, only to find the site seemingly abandoned in the wake of the attack . . . until Amy nabs them from her hiding place! Together they learn from Roger—Amy's dad and the same man rescued in a catatonic state in the ocean with GLOWING EYES the night before—that this toxic spill and the emergence of tentacled monsters from the deep began right after he removed an ancient relic of a highly advanced civilization from the ocean floor. Is there still time to return it and get this sexy summer back on track?

ON SALE JULY 3RD, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 5/30/2024 FOC: 6/10/2024

RICK AND MORTY: KINGDOM BALLS #4 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY JOSH TRUJILLO & RYAN LITTLE

ART BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER A BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER B BY SUZI BLAKE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY NICO HITORI

The finale in the universe-spanning epic quest from writers Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle Graduation Day) and Ryan Little (Marvel's What If?) and illustrator Jarrett Williams (Super Pro K.O.)!

Rick, Morty, and Jerry's search for the Dream Balls and their mission to save Rick's old boyfriend has brought them to the greatest narrative conflict of all. The nefarious Casteratis, society, nature, technology—none of these can pose a greater risk to Rick Sanchez . . . than Rick himself.

ON SALE JULY 31ST, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC IOD: 5/30/2024 FOC: 7/8/2024

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY HC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY MATT LESNIEWSKI

From the magnificently distorted imagination of Eisner Award–nominated cartoonist Matt Lesniewski (Mind MGMT Bootleg, Crimson Flower) comes a new milestone in comic book storytelling that must be seen to be believed: Faceless and the Family!

On the broken and warped world known as the Hand Planet, the wanderer simply called Faceless ekes out existence on the margins to escape the shame that cost him his name and his identity. Exiled for his crimes, Faceless now calls the wastelands his home—until the good fortune of fate delivers him a mismatched band of fellow travelers who will soon become family. . . if they can survive a suicidal mission into the Hand Planet's class-segregated Finger Cities to restore what lies beneath Faceless's helmet and, with it, his hope in humanity.

ON SALE JULY 10TH, 2024 | 29.99 | 144 pgs. | FC IOD: 05/30/2024 FOC: 06/17/2024

RICK AND MORTY (2023) VOL 2: THE SPACE SHAKE SAGA PART TWO SC

WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER

ART BY FRED C. STRESING & MARC ELLERBY

COVER BY FRED C. STRESING

The dimension-hopping, space-frolicking, god-bashing good time returns for part two of the all-new Rick and Morty cash grab—err . . . ongoing series.

After Rick and Morty averted near catastrophic destruction on Earth at the hands of hyper tech bro, Glug Vronsky, an even bigger, more annoying problem emerges. Nunzumel and a slew of weird gods have escaped from Anti Hala, unleashing a cavalcade of destruction and mayhem as they attempt to take over the world. Meanwhile, Morty's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Noelle, has been imbued with god-like powers, the Goldenfolds' quest for mathematical perfection remains unyielding, and Rick teams up with his once-soul-eating foe, Vultureperson. All of this sick chaos culminates in a race to a desolate planet on the far edge of the universe. And with it lies hope for a new beginning . . . and the last remaining space milkshake!

Is this the end of Rick and Morty?! Or the end of the beginning?!?!

ON SALE JULY 17TH, 2024 | $24.99 | 176 pgs. | FC IOD: 5/30/2024 FOC: 6/24/2024

BOULET'S NOTES: BACK IN TIME HC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY BOULET

Journey back to where it all began for award-winning French cartoonist Boulet's world-renowned cartoon blog, Boulet's Notes, in this hardcover collection showcasing the best of the early years.

For 20 years, the award-winning French cartoonist Boulet (Dungeon, Bea Wolf) has kept an online diary. Drawn in a range of styles and posted online for an international audience, these wild and wooly Notes run the gamut from the ridiculous to the sublime. Facing everything from over-eager comic book fans to mutant leftovers and his own quirky idiosyncrasies, Boulet boldly confronts dangers and frustrations both real and imagined wherever he goes, from the skyscrapers of Seoul to the jungles of Cameroon and back to the streets of Paris!

Full of wry observational humor, cringe-worthy tales, and wild flights of fancy that know no bounds, this selection of the best comics from the early years of Boulet's Notes is the perfect introduction to the raw creativity of one of France's great cartoonists.

ON SALE JULY 17TH, 2024 | $39.99 | 296 pgs. | FC IOD: 5/30/2024 FOC: 6/24/2024

THE TEA DRAGON FESTIVAL TREASURY EDITION SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY K. O'NEILL

Revisit the enchanting world of Tea Dragons in all new companion story from critically acclaimed graphic novelist K. O'Neill! Now experience The Tea Dragon Festival larger than ever before in a new 10" x 14" oversize softcover treasury edition!

Rinn has grown up with the Tea Dragons that inhabit their village, but stumbling across a real dragon turns out to be a different matter entirely! Aedhan is a young dragon who was appointed to protect the village, but fell asleep in the forest eighty years ago. With the aid of Rinn's adventuring uncle Erik and his partner, Hesekiel, they investigate the mystery of his enchanted sleep . . . but Rinn's real challenge is to help Aedhan come to terms with feeling that he cannot get back the time he has lost.

ON SALE JULY 24TH, 2024 | 24.99 | 136 pgs. | FC IOD: 05/30/2024 FOC: 07/01/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!