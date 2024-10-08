Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: terminator

Terminator #1 Preview: Skynet Expands Its Global Kill List

In Terminator #1, Skynet broadens its temporal assault, dispatching Terminators across time and space to eliminate resistance fighters and their ancestors. Nowhere is safe in this new war.

The plans to kill Sarah Connor and her son John have failed, but the genocidal Skynet isn't out of options yet. There are still a few more avenues into the past that will allow it to destroy the human resistance that is poised to smash its processors into silicon shrapnel – it just needs to expand its theater of operations. Opening a new front in the war, Terminators are dispatched across the globe and throughout time to target current resistance fighters, their ancestors, and anyone else unlucky enough to be in the strike zones. And while none of these secondary assignments are as straightforward as the missions of the first T-800 and T-1000, time is literally on the machines' side. When all of history becomes a war zone, nowhere – and nowhen – is safe!

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

The plans to kill Sarah Connor and her son John have failed, but the genocidal Skynet isn't out of options yet. There are still a few more avenues into the past that will allow it to destroy the human resistance that is poised to smash its processors into silicon shrapnel – it just needs to expand its theater of operations. Opening a new front in the war, Terminators are dispatched across the globe and throughout time to target current resistance fighters, their ancestors, and anyone else unlucky enough to be in the strike zones. And while none of these secondary assignments are as straightforward as the missions of the first T-800 and T-1000, time is literally on the machines' side. When all of history becomes a war zone, nowhere – and nowhen – is safe! Acclaimed creator DECLAN SHALVEY (ThunderCats, Old Dog) returns to the present for another blockbuster Dynamite series, joining rising star artist LUKE SPARROW (Star Trek) for all-new tales of Skynet and its nigh-unstoppable mechanical assassins

