Thank FOC It's Friday 16th October 2020 – It's Resident Alien Time

Thank FOC It's Friday – and it's Resident Alien time.. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

It's Resident Alien time. The upcoming sci-fi show from Syfy began as a comic book and the new series, Your Ride's Here, kicks off alongside the TV show.

How did the first True Lives Of The Fabulous Killboys do? #2 is up.

Is Bill & Ted holding its audience from #1 to #2? #3 is up.

IDW does a kids Marvel horror comic with Chillers #1.

IDW's first Star Trek Voyager series launches with Seven's Reckoning.

The long-delayed and repeatedly-resolicited Hit-Girl Vs Kick-Ass launches with #1.

How did Champions #1 do? #2 is up.

How did Marvel #1 do? #2 is up…

Marvel finally launches Taskmaster #1. Though it did leak on Marvel Unlimited last month too.

How did Warhammer 40K #1 do? #2 is up.

Power Rangers #1 launches with 1:250 tiered Peach Momoko covers and 1:500 by Goni Montes .

covers and 1:500 by . How did We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 do? #3 is up.

How did Die-Namite #1 do? #2 is up.

Miskatonik #1 by Mark Sable and Giorgio Pontrelli is launching from AfterShock.

and is launching from AfterShock. Cutting Edge: Siren's Song #1 by Francesco Dimitri and Mario Alberti launches from Titan.

and launches from Titan. And the long-awaited Rai #9 gets an FOC this weekend from Valiant as well.

While from DC Comics, they highlight Punchline #1, Rorschach #2, American Vampire #2, and Death Metal Infinite House Exxxtreme.

What's on your FOC?

What's on your FOC?